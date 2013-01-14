Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa hits out of a bunker on the 2nd green during the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

LONDON World number four Louis Oosthuizen's swing leaves commentators and fans purring with delight and after racking up his sixth European Tour win on Sunday the only thing on the South African's mind is winning more majors.

Oosthuizen ran away with the 2010 British Open to claim his first major title by seven shots and while the 30-year-old has yet to win in the United States, he is eyeing another big trophy in 2013.

"It's all going to come down to the majors. If I can try and get a major this year - one, or two even - then the difference will be the majors, because it's got the big points," Oosthuizen said after his one-shot Volvo Golf Champions victory.

Oosthuizen moved up to a career-high fourth in the rankings and immediately targeted a further rise with only world number one Rory McIlroy, 14-times major champion Tiger Woods and Briton Luke Donald standing in his way.

"Even if I or Tiger or Luke play really well, Rory is still playing well. It will be tough to catch him," he said.

"Top spot is a tough one. I think Rory is far ahead, so if I can somehow get myself to number two then I can work on trying to get to number one."

The first major on Oosthuizen's radar is the April 11-14 U.S. Masters, on an Augusta course he likes after losing in a playoff to Bubba Watson last year. However, the South African is not playing up his chances.

"I'm just going to try and handle it as a normal tournament. I never like to have big expectations before the tournament," he said.

"I like to start the tournament and then if I feel my game is there and I'm playing really well, then you know, everything starts ... that attitude where I feel I've got a good chance this week."

Oosthuizen will also be determined to land a first title in America after two second-place finishes in 2012, his Masters heartbreak and at the Deutsche Bank Championship in September when McIlroy overhauled his 54-hole three-shot advantage.

Oosthuizen's albatross (double eagle) at the par-five second hole at last year's Masters - only the fourth one ever recorded at the year's first major - was voted European Tour shot of 2012 on Monday.

"It has to be the most memorable shot of my career so far," said Oosthuizen of the 253-yard four iron that landed at the front of the green and ran all the way across the putting surface before dropping in the cup, triggering huge roars.

