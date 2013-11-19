International team member Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa tees off on the 16th hole during the continuation of his rain-delayed foursome match with playing partner and compatriot Charl Schwartzel against U.S. team players Tiger Woods and Matt Kuchar at the 2013 Presidents... REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen will be out for two weeks after suffering a recurrence of a long-standing back problem, his management company said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old South African has been told to rest after having cortisone injections.

"My back has been sore during the last few tournaments and it has been frustrating," Oosthuizen said in a news release.

"I'm hopeful the injections will free up the problem and enable it to go away completely."

The injury also kept 2010 Open champion Oosthuizen on the sidelines for two months earlier this season.

He is planning to return to the European Tour at the Nedbank Challenge in Sun City starting on December 5.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)