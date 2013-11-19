Guardiola sees huge potential in in-form Sane
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen will be out for two weeks after suffering a recurrence of a long-standing back problem, his management company said on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old South African has been told to rest after having cortisone injections.
"My back has been sore during the last few tournaments and it has been frustrating," Oosthuizen said in a news release.
"I'm hopeful the injections will free up the problem and enable it to go away completely."
The injury also kept 2010 Open champion Oosthuizen on the sidelines for two months earlier this season.
He is planning to return to the European Tour at the Nedbank Challenge in Sun City starting on December 5.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
Number eight Billy Vunipola has returned to Eddie Jones's England squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland after recovering from a knee injury.
LONDON Britain's BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to win the right to broadcast Champions League matches for another three years in a 1.2 billion pound deal.