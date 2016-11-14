Sep 30, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Patrick Reed of the United States reacts to a putt on the first green in the afternoon four-ball matches during the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON U.S. Ryder Cup talisman Patrick Reed will keep his European Tour card next season despite failing to play the required number of events to retain membership.

The American was due to compete in the $7 million (5.6 million pounds) Turkish Airlines Open this month but dropped out, as did world number two Rory McIlroy, because of security fears.

The European Tour said in a statement on Monday that Reed would keep his membership by virtue of his victory at the 2014 Cadillac Championship in Florida, a World Golf Championship event.

"We are delighted to announce that Patrick will return to action on the European Tour for the 2017 season," chief executive Keith Pelley said.

"He is one of the game's most exciting talents, as everyone who witnessed his electrifying performance at this year's Ryder Cup will testify to, and our fans look forward to seeing him in action again next year."

Reed was the leading American scorer in their Ryder Cup victory over Europe in Minnesota last month, picking up three and a half points from five matches.

"I love to compete and I take pride in the fact I have both my PGA Tour card and my European Tour card," said the world number eight.

"I am grateful I will continue to be a part of the European Tour and I value the opportunity to play with the best players in the world, all over the world."

