Home favourite Garth Mulroy held off a spirited final-round challenge from Briton George Murray to win his first tour title by two shots at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa on Sunday.

The world number 281 posted a final round four-under 68 to finish on 19-under 269, clear of Murray (67) with four players four strokes further back in third.

Mulroy sparkled on the back nine on Saturday when he carded five straight birdies, and his game was again on song for Sunday's final stretch when he notched up four birdies, including a monster putt for a two at the par-three 16th.

"I don't think I've ever raised my hand before a putt went in, but I did it there," the 33-year-old said at the trophy presentation ceremony.

World number 95 George Coetzee of South Africa, the highest-ranked player in the field, hit a 69 to finish tied third (275) with compatriot Jaco van Zyl (67), Chile's Felipe Aguilar (72) and Briton Peter Whiteford (71).

(Writing by Tom Pilcher in London)