Liverpool finally kick-started their year and damaged Tottenham Hotspur's slender Premier League title hopes as Sadio Mane struck both goals in a 2-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday.
KEMPTON PARK, South Africa Briton Steven O'Hara fired a 68 to sit alone at the top of the leaderboard after the second round of the South African Open at the Serengeti Golf Estate on Friday.
Overnight leader O'Hara moved to 11-under-par overall, one stroke ahead of two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen and fellow South African Merrick Bremner.
The Scot is desperate for a good finish this week. He sits 134th on the European Tour money list and a top-four finish in this co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour will ensure he keeps his card.
A top-10 finish will gain him entry into next week's Hong Kong Open, which is his last chance to retain his playing privileges.
O'Hara credited new-found success with his putter for his lead.
"For the last month I've been hitting the ball really well, I don't think I've hit it better. But it's been so frustrating, I haven't been able to sink any putts.
"But I've holed some putts here. For some reason, I'm seeing the lines better, rolling the ball well," O'Hara told a news conference.
South African Lyle Rowe, after a six-under round of 66, and compatriot Garth Mulroy, the winner of last weekend's Alfred Dunhill Championship, are a further stroke behind Goosen and Bremner.
Jbe Kruger, who shared the first round lead with O'Hara on seven-under, had to be content with a 71 on Friday and a share of sixth place on eight-under with fellow South African Jean Hugo.
Goosen, who has won the SA Open twice, had just a single bogey in another solid round in tougher conditions than on the first day due to a stronger, less predictable wind and quicker greens.
All of the leaders in the one million euro event will be acutely aware of the lurking presence of five-time winner Ernie Els, who shot his second successive 69 to lie in a tie for 14th, on six-under, five shots off the pace at the halfway stage.
"I drove a bit better today and putted nicely too, and I really feel there's a low one out there for me. But obviously I'm looking for two really good rounds on the weekend," Els said.
The cut, made on two-under-par, claimed the notable scalps of England's Simon Dyson, the highest-ranked golfer in the field, and South African George Coetzee, who is 25th on the Race to Dubai. Both were one shot shy of the cut.
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.