LONDON The inaugural EurAsia Cup matchplay event in Malaysia is to feature on the initial sector of the 2013-14 European Tour schedule, organisers said on Monday.

Ten of Europe's top players will take on a 10-man team from Asia at the Glenmarie Golf and Country Club from March 28-30 in a format similar to the Ryder Cup.

Europe will select the leading four golfers from the final 2012-13 Race to Dubai money list, the top four available from the world rankings and two captain's picks.

The Asian side will include the leading four players from their final Order of Merit, the top three available from the world rankings and three captain's picks.

"We are delighted to announce the inaugural EurAsia Cup presented by DRB-HICOM as part of our initial sector of the schedule," the European Tour's chief operating officer and director of international policy Keith Waters said in a news release.

"With the addition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge - one of seven events in South Africa - and the continued strength of the ‘desert swing', including the 25th anniversary of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, we can look forward to an outstanding start to the Race to Dubai."

The long-established Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City in December, boasting a prize fund of $6.5 million, is making its first appearance as a European Tour-sanctioned event.

The rest of the 2013-14 calendar is expected to be announced later this year.

Initial sector of 2013-14 European Tour schedule: November 21-24 South African Open

(Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, Johannesburg) November 28- Alfred Dunhill Championship December 1 (Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, S.Africa) December 5-8 Nedbank Golf Challenge

(Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, S.Africa) December 5-8 Hong Kong Open

(Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling) December 12-15 Nelson Mandela Championship

(Mount Edgecombe Country Club, Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal, S.Africa) January 9-12 Volvo Golf Champions (venue to be announced) January 16-19 Abu Dhabi Championship

(Abu Dhabi Golf Club, United Arab Emirates) January 22-25 Qatar Masters

(Doha Golf Club) January 30- Dubai Desert Classic February 2 (Emirates Golf Club, United Arab Emirates) February 6-9 Joburg Open

(Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club) February 13-16 Africa Open

(East London Golf Club, Eastern Cape, S.Africa) February 19-23 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship

(Ritz-Carlton GC, Dove Mountain, Marana, Arizona) February 27- Tshwane Open March 2 (Copperleaf Golf & Country Estate, Centurion, SA) March 6-9 WGC-Cadillac Championship

(Doral Golf Resort & Spa, Florida) March 13-16 Trophee Hassan II

(Golf du Palais Royal, Agadir, Morocco) March 28-30 EurAsia Cup

(Glenmarie G&CC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Toby Davis)