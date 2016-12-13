LONDON Three tournaments will return to the European Tour schedule in 2017.

The Open de Portugal is back after an absence of seven years and will be played at the Morgado Golf Resort in Portimao from May 11-14, the tour said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Rocco Forte Open is to be staged a week later, marking the tour's return to Sicily for the first time since 2012.

The Andalusia Valderrama Masters in October goes back to the scene of the 1997 Ryder Cup, as well as the previous two editions of the tournament in 2010 and 2011.

Schedule:

Jan 12-15 BMW South African Open, Gauteng, Johannesburg

19-22 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

26-29 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Doha

Feb 2-5 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

9-12 Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

16-19 World Super 6 Perth Lake, Western Australia

23-26 Joburg Open, Johannesburg, South Africa

Mar 2-5 WGC-Mexico Championship, Mexico City

2-5 Tshwane Open, Waterkloof, South Africa

9-12 Hero Indian Open, New Delhi

22-26 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin, Texas

Apr 6-9 U.S. Masters, Augusta, Georgia

13-16 Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco

20-23 Shenzhen International, China

27-30 Volvo China Open, Beijing

May 11-14 Open de Portugal, Portimao

18-21 Rocco Forte Open, Sicily, Italy

25-28 BMW PGA Championship, Virginia Water, England

Jun 1-4 Nordea Masters, Malmo, Sweden

8-11 Lyoness Open, Atzenbrugg, Austria

15-18 U.S. Open, Wisconsin

22-25 BMW International Open, Munich

29-2 Jul Open de France, Paris

Jul 6-9 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Londonderry, Northern Ireland

13-16 AAM Scottish Open, Gailes

20-23 British Open, Royal Birkdale, England

27-30 Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany

Aug 3-6 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio

10-13 U.S. PGA Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina

17-20 Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play, Bad Griesbach, Germany

17-20 Fiji International, Natadola

24-27 Made In Denmark, Farsoe

31-3 Sept D+D Real Czech Masters, Prague

Sept 7-10 Omega European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland

14-17 KLM Open, Spijk, Netherlands

21-24 Portugal Masters, Vilamoura

28-1 Oct British Masters, Newcastle upon Tyne, England

Oct 5-8 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Scotland

12-15 Italian Open (to be announced)

19-22 Andalusia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation, Sotogrande, Spain

26-29 WGC-HSBC Champions (to be announced)

Nov 2-5 Turkish Airlines Open, Antalya

9-12 Nedbank Challenge, Sun City, South Africa

16-19 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

