Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
CAPE TOWN A wretched Christmas for South African golfer Charl Schwartzel has been compounded by having to withdraw from next week’s South African Open when the European PGA Tour resumes after the holiday break.
The former U.S Masters winner has been in and out of hospital in recent days for rehydration treatment after being afflicted by a stomach virus, as were many family members gathered for the festive season.
While Schwartzel is on the mend, he has been forced to pull out of one of the few domestic titles he has yet to win, South Africa’s Sunshine Tour said on Thursday.
"I am hugely disappointed to be missing out on the SA Open," he said in a statement.
"Everybody knows how keen I am to win our national Open and, having come so close the last couple of years and following my good form at Leopard Creek, I was really looking forward to contending at Glendower.
"I look forward to being strong and healthy in time for the Joburg Open the following week, however," Schwartzel added.
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.