A waterlogged course at Mount Edgecombe on the first two days of the European Tour's Nelson Mandela Challenge in Durban has forced organisers to shorten the tournament to 54 holes.

The first round was still to be completed early on Friday, the third day of competition, with England's Daniel Brooks holding a one-shot clubhouse lead at eight-under par.

The start of this year's tournament was brought forward by 24 hours to avoid clashing with the funeral of former South African President Nelson Mandela on Sunday.

Last year's tournament, won by Scott Jamieson, was also hit hard by the weather and was played over 36 holes.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford)