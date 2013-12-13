Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
A waterlogged course at Mount Edgecombe on the first two days of the European Tour's Nelson Mandela Challenge in Durban has forced organisers to shorten the tournament to 54 holes.
The first round was still to be completed early on Friday, the third day of competition, with England's Daniel Brooks holding a one-shot clubhouse lead at eight-under par.
The start of this year's tournament was brought forward by 24 hours to avoid clashing with the funeral of former South African President Nelson Mandela on Sunday.
Last year's tournament, won by Scott Jamieson, was also hit hard by the weather and was played over 36 holes.
(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
Rio de Janeiro The organisers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the Games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee member before the vote.