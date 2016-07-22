Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley wants to introduce a six-hole event incorporating a shot clock, music, different clothes and fewer clubs in an effort to attract more golf followers.
"Yes, there would be a shot clock," Pelley told BBC radio. "Yes, there would be music.
"Players would probably be dressed a bit differently. Maybe they would only play with five or seven clubs."
Authorities around the world are worried about slow play and the declining interest in golf and Pelley is keen to try a new format likely to feature top players representing their countries.
"It would probably be a country competition so you could see England playing Scotland in a six-hole matchplay," he explained.
"If you're not prepared to change you're not prepared to be innovative. If you're not prepared to actually take chances, then sports will fall behind."
Canadian Pelley took over as chief executive from George O'Grady last year.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.