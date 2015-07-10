Golf - Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open - Gullane Golf Club, East Lothian, Scotland - 10/7/15Justin Rose of England during the second roundAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

GULLANE, Scotland Justin Rose hit an elderly spectator on the head with a wayward drive at the Scottish Open on Friday and the sight of the wound caused a 14-year-old boy to faint.

On-course medics rushed to the scene to attend the elderly man and the teenager, who had been revived by other spectators.

“Fortunately, the older chap was okay,” said defending Scottish Open champion Rose after a second straight four-under-par round of 66 gave him a share of the clubhouse lead on eight under par with Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

“I saw a bit of blood, and that’s never a good sight. He was an elderly gent, but he took it all incredibly well...

“And bless the young fellow. He got a bit weak at the knees but fortunately he came around quite quickly."

Rose, a former U.S. Open winner, said he would send the injured man a few signed items as an apology.

(Editing by Toby Davis)