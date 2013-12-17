Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
LONDON Swede Henrik Stenson's spectacular surge to number three in the world rankings behind Tiger Woods and Adam Scott was rewarded on Tuesday when he was named the European Tour Player of the Year.
"There is absolutely no doubt that Henrik Stenson is a fully deserving winner of The Race to Dubai European Tour Golfer of the Year award," chief executive George O'Grady said in a statement.
"Henrik's unprecedented success was the result of the most tremendous consistency and hard work and to finish it all off in such style at the DP World Tour Championship to secure The Race to Dubai was quite remarkable."
Stenson's victory in Dubai last month allowed him to complete a unique double, adding his first-place finish in the European order of merit to his victory in the U.S. Tour's lucrative end-of-season FedExCup playoff series.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.