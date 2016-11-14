DUBAI Henrik Stenson is looking to iron out some creases in his long game in time for Europe's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai which starts on Thursday.

The money-list leader was not at his best but still finished eighth in Sunday's Nedbank Challenge at Sun City, South Africa, an event won by fellow Swede Alex Noren.

"I felt like my swing had more moving parts than my Swiss watch," Stenson told www.europeantour.com.

"I was fighting my long game. I think I did pretty good despite that."

Stenson, Noren, U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett and four-times major winner Rory McIlroy can all finish top of the money-list.

British Open winner Stenson leads Englishman Willett by almost 300,000 points. Noren trails his compatriot by 633,436 points while fourth-placed McIlroy is 1,176,414 adrift.

The Northern Irishman has to win in Dubai to have any chance of being crowned Europe's number one for a fourth time.

Noren needs at least a top-two finish while Willett must be among the leading five to have any hope of displacing Stenson.

The DP World Tour Championship has a prize fund of $8 million.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ed Osmond)