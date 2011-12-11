West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
European Tour money-list winners since 1971 after Briton Luke Donald took this year's honour in Dubai on Sunday (British unless stated):
2011 - Luke Donald
2010 - Martin Kaymer (Germany)
2009 - Lee Westwood
2008 - Robert Karlsson (Sweden)
2007 - Justin Rose
2006 - Padraig Harrington (Ireland)
2005 - Colin Montgomerie
2004 - Ernie Els (South Africa)
2003 - Els
2002 - Retief Goosen (South Africa)
2001 - Goosen
2000 - Westwood
1999 - Montgomerie
1998 - Montgomerie
1997 - Montgomerie
1996 - Montgomerie
1995 - Montgomerie
1994 - Montgomerie
1993 - Montgomerie
1992 - Nick Faldo
1991 - Seve Ballesteros (Spain)
1990 - Ian Woosnam
1989 - Ronan Rafferty
1988 - Ballesteros
1987 - Woosnam
1986 - Ballesteros
1985 - Sandy Lyle
1984 - Bernhard Langer (Germany)
1983 - Faldo
1982 - Greg Norman (Australia)
1981 - Langer
1980 - Lyle
1979 - Lyle
1978 - Ballesteros
1977 - Ballesteros
1976 - Ballesteros
1975 - Dale Hayes (South Africa)
1974 - Peter Oosterhuis
1973 - Oosterhuis
1972 - Oosterhuis
1971 - Oosterhuis
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.