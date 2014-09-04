England's Lee Westwood tees off the second hole during the third round of the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II

LONDON Former world number one Lee Westwood is to warm up for this month's Ryder Cup by competing in the Wales Open at Celtic Manor, the course that hosted the team event the last time it was played in Europe in 2010.

The Florida-based Briton will be appearing in his ninth consecutive Ryder Cup after being selected this week as one of European captain Paul McGinley's three wildcard picks, along with Ian Poulter and Stephen Gallacher.

"I can't remember the last time I was as excited as I am now about playing in a regular tour event," Westwood said in a news release on Thursday.

"The ISPS Handa Wales Open had always been in the back of my mind as long as I made the team and now that I have, that's where I'll be. It's going to be a great week and perfect preparation."

The Wales Open will be staged from Sept. 18-21, the week before the Ryder Cup is held at Gleneagles, Scotland.

