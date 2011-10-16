Tom Lewis of England thanks the public upon his arrival to the 18th hole during the last round of the Portugal Masters golf tournament in Vilamoura October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel RibeiroF)

VILAMOURA, Portugal British youngster Tom Lewis won the Portugal Masters on Sunday to earn a European Tour exemption in only his third event as a professional.

Lewis, 20, produced an exhilarating final round of 65, the same score he shot to lead this year's British Open in the first round, for a total of 267, two strokes better than Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello.

After beginning the final round four strokes off the pace there were no early signs Lewis would pull off such a memorable success.

But a blistering run of four successive birdies from the 14th, including a stunning 30-foot putt on the short 16th that took him to the top of the leaderboard, earned him the $550,000 first prize.

Lewis's achievement of winning third time out as a professional equalled the 2007 feat of world number three and U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy. Former world number one Tiger Woods won his fifth professional tournament.

Lewis rose to prominence when he tied for the British Open first-round lead at Royal St George's before finishing 30th to earn the silver medal for top amateur.

He was then part of the triumphant Britain and Ireland team that regained the Walker Cup from America last month before turning professional.

He finished 10th in his first event, the Austrian Open, followed by a lowly 70th in the Dunhill Links Championship.

This week, though, Lewis showed his potential by shooting a scintillating 64 in the second round, leaving players like world number six Martin Kaymer and triple major champion Padraig Harrington in his wake.

Cabrera-Bello, leading by a stroke overnight, was just one of several players to head the leaderboard, but a double-bogey on the long 12th when he found the lake, ended his chances of a second tour title.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)