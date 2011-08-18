CRAIL, Scotland Colin Montgomerie has urged Tiger Woods to come and play in Europe after the former world number one failed to qualify for the U.S. PGA Tour's season-ending FedExCup series.

The 35-year-old American is not due to compete again until the Australian Open in November but Montgomerie believes Woods should play in a few European events between now and then.

"Tiger looks like he's going to have nowhere to play for nearly three months and I think the guy wants to play," the eight-times European number one told reporters.

"It would be great if he would decide to play in any European Tour event. It would be good for Tiger as it's a change of scene for him and he's got so many friends on the European Tour who are respectful of his golf and what he does for the game.

"There would be huge crowds if he should decide to come and play," Montgomerie added.

The 48-year-old Briton, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup victory in October, is tournament chairman of next week's Johnnie Walker Championship in Scotland and he has already invited Woods to play in the event.

"I've asked him as I have invitations available," said Montgomerie. "We haven't had a reply yet.

"It would be absolutely superb if Tiger accepted. I know he has his children to think about back home and all that sort of stuff that goes with family commitments but wouldn't it be great if he did say 'yes' to any of our European events?."

Woods plunged new depths at the U.S. PGA Championship in Georgia on Friday when he missed the cut in the year's final major for the first time.

The 14-times major champion, who has been a shadow of his former self while battling against injury and trying to rebuild his golf swing, has slumped to 33rd in the world rankings.

Former Johnnie Walker Championship winner Paul Casey said Woods would have a "blast" if he played in Scotland.

"I would love to see Tiger play at Gleneagles as I know how much fun he would have," said 2006 winner Casey. "He gets along so well with Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood and the guys.

"It just looks like he's having no fun on the golf course at the moment ... he often likes to have a bit of a joke at someone's expense."

The four-tournament FedExCup series begins with The Barclays event in New Jersey next week.

