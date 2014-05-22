Professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark follows her boyfriend, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, as he plays during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

VIRGINIA WATER England Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki said she was drawing comfort from her fellow supporters of Liverpool football club in her first public comments since golfer Rory McIlroy announced their wedding had been called off.

The 25-year-old Northern Irishman issued a statement on the eve of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, saying he was not ready for marriage.

"It's a hard time for me right now," former world number one Wozniacki said on Twitter on Thursday.

"Thanks for all the sweet messages! Happy I support Liverpool right now because I know I'll never walk alone," she added in reference to the famous anthem of the five-times European football champions.

McIlroy is a lifelong fan of Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United and played in the same group as former Old Trafford favourites Peter Schmeichel, Teddy Sheringham and Phil Neville in Wednesday's pre-tournament pro-am.

World number 10 McIlroy said the split came just a few days after wedding invitations had been sent out.

"There is no right way to end a relationship that has been so important to two people," explained the twice major winner.

"The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realise I wasn't ready for all that marriage entails.

"I wish Caroline all the happiness she deserves and thank her for the great times we've had."

