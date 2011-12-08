Yang Yong-eun of South Korea hits the ball on the 10th hole during the final round of the Hong Kong Open golf tournament at the Hong Kong golf club December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

DUBAI Former U.S. PGA winner Yang Yong-eun has pulled out of the Dubai World Championship because of a shoulder injury, organisers said Thursday.

Yang, who became the first Asian male to win a major when he lifted the PGA title in 2009, was one-over-par after four holes of his first round when he withdrew.

The 39-year-old South Korean's exit means that 57 players remain in the season-ending European Tour event that is worth $1.25 million (796 thousand pounds) to the winner.

