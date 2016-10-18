Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Team USA captain Davis Love III celebrates with the Ryder Cup as Team USA vice-captain Tom Lehman sprays champagne during the closing ceremonies after the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob...

NEW YORK Triumphant U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III and Welshman Ian Woosnam were among Tuesday's inductees for world golf's Hall of Fame class of 2017.

Also selected were former women's world number one Lorena Ochoa, 18-times LPGA Tour winner Meg Mallon and English golf writer and commentator Henry Longhurst who died in 1978.

"These five inductees will bring the total of Hall of Fame members to 155," the organisation said in a news release.

Love has recorded 22 PGA Tour victories, including the 1997 PGA Championship, and played in six Ryder Cups and six Presidents Cups.

He also captained two Ryder Cup sides including the victorious team in Minnesota earlier this month.

Woosnam, who topped the world rankings for 50 weeks during the early 1990s, won the 1991 Masters and represented Europe in eight consecutive Ryder Cups from 1983-97.

Ochoa, whose 27 LPGA Tour victories include two major championships, was ranked world number one for 158 successive weeks. She is the first Mexican-born golfer to enter the Hall of Fame.

American Mallon captured four major championships during a career that included appearances in eight Solheim Cup teams. She also served as skipper in 2013.

