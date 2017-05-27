Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
Jordan Spieth avoided missing three consecutive cuts for the first time in his career when he turned his game around to card a two-under-par 68 in the second round at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday.
The Texan bogeyed three of his first five holes at Colonial Country Club, but a 35-foot birdie putt at his sixth hole turned the defending champion's fortunes around, setting the stage for four more birdies in a five-hole stretch on his inward half.
So instead of ending the day answering questions about what was wrong with his game, Spieth headed home with his sights set on clawing back the four strokes to halfway leaders Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Danny Lee and Scott Piercy.
“Tremendous bounce back today,” a relieved Spieth told PGATour.com after posting a two-under 138 halfway total, well inside the cut, which fell at four-over.
“That was big for me after missing the last two cuts. If I’d missed this cut …,” added Spieth, who missed cuts at the Byron Nelson and The Players Championship.
The former world number one ended the round equal 11th and credited his putting touch with getting him back on track.
“I felt I really got back into a rhythm with the putter today. That was the best putting round I’ve had in a long time.
“Really nice fightback ... Needed it big time. We worked from missing the cut to in contention, so I feel good.”
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.