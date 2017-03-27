Halep pulls out of Birmingham event with ankle injury
BIRMINGHAM, England World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Aegon Classic in Birmingham due to a right ankle injury, organisers said on Thursday.
World number one Dustin Johnson, fresh off his third consecutive victory and content that his form is ready for the Masters, has withdrawn from this week's Shell Houston Open, according to a Golf Channel report on Monday.
Johnson, whose win at the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin on Sunday marked his third victory in as many events, was expected to headline the final tuneup ahead of the April 6-9 Masters.
His decision to withdraw from Houston, where he finished third in 2016, means he will arrive at the year's first major as the clear favourite.
Johnson never trailed in any of his seven matches at the Austin Country Club where he capped a dominant week with a 1-up victory over Spain's Jon Rahm.
At Augusta National, reigning U.S. Open champion Johnson will be seeking the second major title of his career.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.)
BIRMINGHAM, England World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Aegon Classic in Birmingham due to a right ankle injury, organisers said on Thursday.
LONDON Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor has never boxed as either a professional or amateur, but sparring partner Artem Lobov says the Irishman will blast the undefeated Floyd Mayweather when the two meet in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.
AUCKLAND Irish flanker Peter O'Mahony will captain an experienced British and Irish Lions team for the match against the Maori All Blacks on Saturday but tour skipper Sam Warburton gets another chance to press his claim for a test spot from the bench.