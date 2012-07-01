Jamie Donaldson of Wales plays out of the rough on the tenth hole on the last day of the Irish Open at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Jamie Donaldson of Wales drives on the fairway of the eighth hole on the last day of the Irish Open at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Briton Jamie Donaldson held his nerve to won the Irish Open on Sunday and claim his first European Tour victory.

Battling against the wind and rain at Royal Portrush, the overnight leader shot a final round of six-under 66 to win by four shots, seeing off Anthony Wall, Fabrizio Zanotti and Rafael Cabrera-Bello, who finished in joint second place.

Earlier, the Welshman had to cope with a late surge from Swede Mikael Lundberg, who gave the front runners a fright after moving up eight places following two birdies and an eagle.

However, after dropping a shot on the fourth, he fell away, leaving Donaldson to hit four birdies and establish a two-shot lead over his playing partner Wall and then finishing off with his best round of the day.

Local hero Rory McIlroy finished on a disappointing 11-under.

"It's a bit surreal, to be honest," Donaldson told the PGA website (www.pgatour.com).

"I didn't look at the leader board all day. I just felt really good out there. It's just been a case of keeping going. I knew that what I was doing was all right."

