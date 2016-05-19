Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy in action during the Pro-AmAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Rory McIlroy has expressed frustration at the "negative spin" that has been aimed at the Northern Irish golfer's winless start to the season, adding there is nothing wrong with his game.

The 27-year-old has four top 10 finishes in the 10 tournaments he has entered since the turn of the year. Finishing joint third on two occasions has been his best showing in 2016.

The world number three last triumphed in November when he won the DP World Tour championships in Dubai, but McIlroy brushed aside concerns about a dip in form.

"I know expectations for myself are higher than other players, but you look at my record this year and my bad weeks are top-10s, basically," McIlroy was quoted in the British media.

"It frustrates me that the narrative is, 'there's something missing in Rory's game or what's wrong with Rory?'. I don't feel like there's anything wrong."

McIlroy's next tournament will be the Irish Open which begins on Thursday.

