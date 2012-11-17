World number three Luke Donald fired a level par 71 in the third round of the Dunlop Phoenix on Saturday to retain a four-shot lead heading into the final round of the Japan Golf Tour event.

Donald mixed three birdies with three bogeys for a 13-under 200 total at the Phoenix Country Club, where play was held up for two hours because of inclement weather on the Hitotsuba Pacific Coast in the south of the country.

The Englishman, who last year became the first golfer to win the European and PGA Tour money lists in the same season, leads Australian Brendan Jones (67) and Japan's Shunsuke Sonoda (71) at the 200,000,000 yen ($2.46 million) event.

Japan money-list leader Hiroyuki Fujita (70), who has two further events following this week's tournament to retain his advantage, and Hirohito Koizumi (68) are tied fourth a further shot back.

Big-hitting Spaniard Alvaro Quiros fired a 69 to hold a share of tenth on five-under, while victorious European Ryder Cup member Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium sits joint 25th on one-under for the event after a disappointing 72.

($1 = 81.2700 yen)

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)