World number three Luke Donald claimed a comfortable five-shot win at the Dunlop Phoenix tournament in Japan on Sunday after the Englishman fired a final round three-under-par 68.

Donald collected the 40,000,000 yen (309,850 pounds) winner's cheque after finishing with a 16-under 268 total at the Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki Prefecture for his first Japan Tour title.

It was Donald's third win of the season, all on different tours, following his successes at the PGA Tour's Transitions Championship in March and the European's Tour BMW PGA Championship in May.

"BOOM!! 3rd win of the year - honoured to add my name to the great Champions that have won the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament," the 34-year-old posted on his Twitter account.

Japanese amateur Hideki Matsuyama finished second behind Donald after a final round 67 with Japanese Tour money list leader Hiroyuki Fujita (70) tied fourth at nine-under to extend his advantage with only two events left this season.

Ryder Cup-winning Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts ended the tournament in a tie for 22nd, alongside home favourite Ryo Ishikawa (70), after signing for a level par final round and one-under total.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)