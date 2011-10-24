Robert Karlsson of Sweden watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA TOUR FedExCup BMW Championship golf tournament in Lemont, Illinois, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

DUBAI Former European number one Robert Karlsson will continue to divide his time between golf's two main tours next season, the Swede said.

The 42-year-old made his debut as a full-time competitor on the U.S. PGA Tour this year after relocating his family from their Monte Carlo home to a property he bought in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Karlsson, though, has also made several appearances on the European circuit this season and is planning to switch back and forth again in 2012.

"I will play (in the U.S.) next year," the former Ryder Cup player told Reuters in an interview in Dubai. "The goal is to maintain a nice playing status in Europe as well.

"The prize money is a bit bigger (in the U.S.) but if you are going to win a tournament over there or in Europe you have to play just as good golf."

Karlsson said he was looking forward to returning to the United Arab Emirates in December for the European Tour's season-ending Dubai World Championship, a tournament he won in 2010.

"I don't look at it as trying to defend my title, I see it as a separate event," said the 2008 European number one. "It will be difficult.

"I was lucky enough to win last year and it's always great to come back to a place where you have won before."

Karlsson is also keen to play in the Ryder Cup again in Illinois next year after missing out on Europe's 2010 victory over United States in the biennial team event.

"It's always in the back of my mind to get in again but it's not that easy," said the tall Swede.

"I'm not going to make any differences to my schedule just because of that event but it would be fantastic if I could get in," said Karlsson who featured in the Ryder Cup in 2006 and 2008.

STRONG EUROPE

"At the moment we have a very strong group of European players. There are no guarantees and there will be strong teams from both sides of the Atlantic."

Karlsson said Jose Maria Olazabal would make an excellent European skipper in Illinois.

"He was assistant captain in Kentucky in 2008 and he was very good. I expect him to be passionate, he has that event in his heart," the Swede explained.

Former world number one Tiger Woods will also be hoping to feature at the Ryder Cup despite plunging to 55th in the rankings after a dramatic form slump.

Karlsson said the American remained the best golfer he had played with but doubted he could return to his peak.

"It's going to be hard because I don't think golf has ever been played that good," he said of the 14-times major winner.

"Whether he will get to world number one again I'm not sure. It's important he comes back and plays good golf and I think he's going to do that."

Karlsson has himself fought back well, after suffering a serious eye injury that forced him to miss most of the 2009 season, and occupies 23rd place in the world rankings.

"Everything is good and I'm looking forward to this last run of the season and then next year," he added.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)