MELBOURNE World number one Lydia Ko became the youngest Australian Open winner on Sunday, prevailing in her final round duel with South Korean Amy Yang to add another title to her ever-growing list of achievements.

The 17-year-old from New Zealand shot a final round of two-under 71 for a two-shot victory over Yang at Royal Melbourne.

"I've always played well in Australia, so it's always cool coming back here," said Ko, who claimed the title at nine-under ahead of Yang who carded 72 on Sunday.

Thai teen Ariya Jutanugarn, who shared the overnight lead with Ko, finished third at four-under.

Ko dropped a shot on the eighth and Yang was hoping to eagle the 10th when lightning forced a 90-minute suspension of play and the Kiwi returned to regain her lead and benefited from her opponent's late bogeys to walk away with the title.

"I think that break was really good for me," Ko said.

"I had some lunch and got my stuff together there and I played much better after that."

