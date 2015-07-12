Jul 11, 2015; Lancaster, PA, USA; Amy Yang and caddie David Poitevent line up a putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the 2015 U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania The leading contenders heading into the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf championship knew just how they would defuse the pressure and calm their nerves ahead of Sunday's climax.

Leader Amy Yang looked forward to the unconditional love of her dog Bori, while second-placed Stacy Lewis was gearing up for a plate of her mother's lasagna and some card games.

"I'll listen to music," Yang told reporters after her third-round 69 gave the South Korean a three-shot lead on eight-under 202 at Lancaster Country Club. "I will sleep in. And I sleep really well."

Yang, who is staying with her mother and father, said she was particularly keen to see her dog.

"I'm so happy to see her after the round, when I go into the room and she is so happy to see me. Just that makes me release all the stress all day."

Lewis had dinner on her mind.

"We're having lasagna. My mom made it the other night and the power went out, so we weren't able to cook it," said Lewis.

"I think we're eating all the leftovers in the house, because we're out of here tomorrow ... and I'm sure we'll play some cards again and hang out and have a good time."

Japan's Shiho Oyama, 38, was also thinking about food.

"Take some rest and eat American foods," said Oyama, who was fourth at three under par.

"Chicken noodle soup, my favourite, and peanut butter."

South Korea's 20-year-old Chun In-gee was thrilled for the experience and seemed oblivious to pressure despite standing third at four-under, four shots from the lead.

"This is my first U.S. Open and I just wanted to enjoy this competition as much as possible," she said through an interpreter.

"I was paired with Karrie Webb today ... she was such a legend to me, it was a great honour to play with her today. I enjoyed it a lot.

"Everything I experience here, it is new, completely new. So this is an adventure to me. Everything is going to be very fun.

"I don't care about the result in advance. I will just enjoy every shot."

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)