Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
American Michelle Wie survived a late double bogey to clinch her first major title with a two-stroke victory at the U.S. Women's Open in North Carolina, on Sunday.
More than a decade after first appearing in the public spotlight, Wie delivered a clutch performance at Pinehurst No. 2.
With a tenuous one-stroke lead after dropping two strokes at the 16th hole, Wie made an 18-foot birdie at the par-three 17th to give herself a cushion.
She parred the last to shoot 70 and finish at two-under-par 278, while compatriot Stacy Lewis claimed second place on 280.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.