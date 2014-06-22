Jun 22, 2014; Pinehurst, NC, USA; Michelle Wie reads a birdie putt on the sixth hole during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club-#2 Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

American Michelle Wie survived a late double bogey to clinch her first major title with a two-stroke victory at the U.S. Women's Open in North Carolina, on Sunday.

More than a decade after first appearing in the public spotlight, Wie delivered a clutch performance at Pinehurst No. 2.

With a tenuous one-stroke lead after dropping two strokes at the 16th hole, Wie made an 18-foot birdie at the par-three 17th to give herself a cushion.

She parred the last to shoot 70 and finish at two-under-par 278, while compatriot Stacy Lewis claimed second place on 280.

