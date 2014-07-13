Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
An eagle at the 18th hole gave American Mo Martin a surprise victory in the women's British Open at Royal Birkdale on Sunday.
It was not only her first major, but a first success in any event on the LPGA Tour.
Martin, from California, carded a par 72 in windy conditions on the final day to finish on one under-par 287, one stroke ahead of China's Shanshan Feng and Norway's Suzann Pettersen who both shot final round 75s.
Martin had one birdie and three bogeys to go with her winning eagle on the par-5 last hole.
South Korea's Park Inbee, the overnight leader, was fourth on one over par after a 77.
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.