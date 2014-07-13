Mo Martin of the U.S. poses for photographs after winning the women's British Open golf tournament at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, northern England, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

An eagle at the 18th hole gave American Mo Martin a surprise victory in the women's British Open at Royal Birkdale on Sunday.

It was not only her first major, but a first success in any event on the LPGA Tour.

Martin, from California, carded a par 72 in windy conditions on the final day to finish on one under-par 287, one stroke ahead of China's Shanshan Feng and Norway's Suzann Pettersen who both shot final round 75s.

Martin had one birdie and three bogeys to go with her winning eagle on the par-5 last hole.

South Korea's Park Inbee, the overnight leader, was fourth on one over par after a 77.

