Park In-bee of South Korea hits off the ninth fairway during the first round of the LPGA Canadian Women's Open golf tournament in Coquitlam, British Columbia August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Apr 5, 2015; Rancho Mirage, CA, USA; Lexi Thompson hits her second shot on the first hole during the final round of the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills CC - Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

American Lexi Thompson fired three-under 68 to tie South Korea's Park In-bee for the lead after the third round of the North Texas Shootout at TPC Las Colinas in Irving, Texas, on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Thompson, who has won four times on the LPGA Tour, birdied three of the first 10 holes before making her only bogey at 11. She added a final birdie on the 18th hole to claim her share of the lead at nine-under.

Thompson credits her form to a recent putting adjustment.

“Just a little bit at setup and then my path and my stroke,” Thompson told reporters. “So it was definitely a big change for me, but it was a change that needed to be made, and I’m just getting used to it right now.”

World number two Park, who is trying to regain the top spot she lost to New Zealand's Lydia Ko, also birdied the final hole to post a 69.

Overnight leader Brooke Henderson managed an even-par 71 and sits one shot back at eight-under.

Henderson is attempting to join Ko and Thompson as the only winners on the LPGA Tour before age 18.

Also one stroke back is Karrie Webb who carded a 64 that included nine birdies. She sits in a tie for third with Angela Stanford (67) and 17-year-old Brooke Henderson, the 36-hole leader who came in with a 71.

"I like where I am right now,” Henderson said. “I would have liked the lead. Can’t go wrong with that. But I think I really like the position one back and 18 holes.”

Cristie Kerr carded a bogey-free 69 and was another shot behind in a tie for sixth with South Korea's Park Hee-young Park (70).

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)