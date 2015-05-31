Morgan Pressel plays out of a greenside bunker on the 17th during the third round of the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills CC - Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

American Morgan Pressel shot a two-under-par 69 to cling to a one-stroke lead over fast-closing Swede Anna Nordqvist heading into Sunday's final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey.

Pressel, who led overnight by one shot following her opening-round 66 on Friday, built her lead to three strokes at seven-under before slipping with a bogey at the 13th.

Nordqvist birdied the last three holes to overcome back-to-back bogeys at 11 and 12. She also posted 69 to finish on six-under-par 136 in the 54-hole event at Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club.

Five players were tied for third, three shots off the pace -- Catriona Matthew of Scotland (70), Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg (70), Christel Boeljon of the Netherlands (70)and Americans Kelly Shon (68) and Gerina Piller (70).

South Korean world number two Park In-bee, the highest-ranked player in the field, registered a 70 for 141, six strokes behind Pressel.

Defending champion Stacy Lewis, ranked third in the world, shot 73 for 145.

Reigning U.S. Women's Open champion Michelle Wie, back in action after withdrawing from the Kingsmill Championship two weeks ago because of a hip injury, followed her opening 74 with a 72 and was tied for 82nd at 146.

