HARRISON, New York Two-time champion Park In-bee birdied the last two holes to overtake fellow South Korean Kim Sei-young and seize a two-stroke lead going into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Saturday.

Park rolled in a pair of four-foot birdies to finish a bogey-free 66 for a 54-hole total of 14-under 205 at the second women's major of the season being played at Westchester Country Club in a suburb north of New York City.

LPGA Tour rookie Kim, who led by one stroke after Friday's second round, held a one-shot advantage until Park tied her with a birdie at 17.

The 22-year-old Kim then slipped back by taking four putts at the 18th.

Her long eagle putt from just short of the par-five green left her eight feet away. Her birdie putt to remain tied for the lead slid four feet by and she missed the par putt and bogeyed to complete a four-under 69 for 207.

Leader Park is six strokes clear of third-placed former champions Suzann Pettersen of Norway (71), Australian Karrie Webb (72) and 17-year-old Canadian Brooke Henderson (71).

Park, 26, will be gunning for her sixth major title and third in a row in this event to match a feat previously achieved by Annika Sorenstam of Sweden.

Park is virtually assured of reclaiming the world number one ranking from Lydia Ko of New Zealand, needing only to finish 29th to top the rankings.

