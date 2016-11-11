Ponting predicts Australia will struggle in India
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Michelle Wie, back at the tournament where she posted her first professional victory, continued to re-emerge from a slump with a good opening round at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico City on Thursday.
Wie birdied three of the first seven holes en route to a two-under-par 70, ending the day three behind leaders Carlota Ciganda of Spain and Australian Sarah Jane Smith at Club de Golf Mexico.
Wie, 27, had been mired in an awful form slump for the best part of two years until she tied for 10th at the Blue Bay LPGA in China three weeks ago.
Plagued by multiple injuries and a subsequent loss of confidence, her form spiralled downwards until her visit to China, where she finally produced a performance she credited to being healthy again and practice.
Wie broke her LPGA duck seven years ago at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational, albeit at a different venue than this week's event, a success that was expected to open the floodgates.
As a 14-year-old, Wie had came within a shot of making the cut against the men on the PGA Tour at the 2004 Sony Open, becoming the most famous female player in the game and garnering comparisons with Tiger Woods.
But whereas Woods lived up to his hype, Wie's story was a salutary reminder that there are few guarantees in sport.
After her 2009 breakthrough success, she did not win again until the 2010 Canadian Women's Open, and it was four more years before she notched two more victories in 2014, including the U.S. Women's Open.
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
BARCELONA Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.