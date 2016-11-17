2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Shanshan Feng (CHN) of China hits her tee shot on the third hole during first round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Shanshan Feng credited an attitude adjustment for her red-hot form after the Chinese player rolled on with an opening 66 to lead the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Thursday.

Feng, who won her last two starts on the LPGA Tour and has not finished outside the top-four since claiming the bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in August, led South Korean Ryu So-Yeon and Briton Charley Hull by one stroke.

"My confidence level is up," said Feng. "Before, I think I took it too easy on myself. When I have a chance to win I always tell myself, 'It's OK, stick to your same plan and if you don't win, it's OK.'

"But right now, I'm actually talking to myself and say, 'When you have a chance, you need to go for it.' That's why I can be really consistent recently.

"I would be more happy if I could win more."

A group of eight players, including two-times major winner Chun In-gee, were another shot back at 64.

Although Thai Ariya Jutanugarn, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and Canadian Brooke Henderson entered the season-ending event as favourites to lead the Race to the CME Globe points list and win a $1 million bonus, Feng is now in the driver's seat.

"It's not really in my plan," the Chinese said. "I'm not really thinking about it.

"I mean, I wouldn't mind taking the million dollars back home. It would be a very good winter."

(Writing by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)