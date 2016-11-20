Nov 18, 2016; Naples, FL, USA; Charley Hull of England tees off during the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club. Mandatory credit: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News via USA TODAY NETWORK

England's Charley Hull made the most of moving day at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, firing a 66 to vault from five off the pace to a one-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round in Naples, Florida.

The 20-year-old from Kettering, still seeking her first LPGA Tour title, collected six birdies in a bogey-free round on Saturday to stand 13 under par at Tiburon Golf Club.

One shot back were South Korean Ryu So-yeon (69) and American Brittany Lincicome (66), a single stroke ahead of a group of five that included Player of the Year rivals Ariya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, and world number one Lydia Ko, of New Zealand.

Jutanugarn, 20, fired a seven-under 65 to catch up with Ko (73), whose 10-under 62 had lifted her into the lead at the 36-hole stage.

The Thai, winner of five events this season, is vying with 19-year-old Ko for the $1 million bonus for winning the CME Globe points race, and the New Zealander needs to win the tournament to overtake Jutanugarn for Player of the Year honours.

Hull, who finished second in the ANA Inspiration major championship in April, said she had been working to avoid getting too fast with her swing.

“Just go on the range and hit some golf balls and just kind of worked on my tempo," Hull told reporters. "Sometimes it gets a bit rushed.

"Just kind of keep it to the basics."

While Ko struggled with mis-hitting to the left, Jutanugarn rolled in seven birdie putts in her bogey-free round.

"I think today I just started to make more putts. The last few days I didn't putt that good," the Thai said.

"Right now I'm really excited for the final round."

(Writing by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Neville Dalton)