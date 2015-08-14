Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
Amy Anderson and Sandra Changkija both fired seven-under-par 65s to grab the first-round lead on Thursday at the Cambia Portland Classic.
They hold a one shot edge over Alison Lee, Julieta Granada and Canadian teenager Brooke Henderson.
Changkija enjoyed good vibes at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club where she enjoyed a career-best ninth-place finish in 2013.
"I like (the course) a lot. I hit some really good drivers out there (and) the putts started going in," Changkija told reporters.
Anderson, who enjoyed a strong college career that included a record 20 tournament wins, finished a season best eighth in her last event.
The 23-year-old went five-under on the front nine en route to her strong round.
Seven players finished the day at five-under par, including veteran Cristie Kerr.
Henderson, 17, had to qualify for the tournament on Monday and continues to impress with strong LPGA performances this season.
"I feel much more comfortable in the first round than I do lots of times because I've already played this golf course in a competitive atmosphere this week," she said.
"I think that really helped me."
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.