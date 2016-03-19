South Korean Kim Sei-young backed up her low opening round at the LPGA JTBC Founders Cup in Phoenix with another impressive effort on Friday, shooting a six-under 66 to move two shots clear.

Last season's rookie of the year, who shot a 63 on Thursday, moved to 15-under-129 at Wildfire Golf Club, two clear of Brittany Lang.

Lang started the day tied with Kim but dropped off the pace after a 68 on Friday. Jacqui Concolino (64) and Italian Giulia Sergas (68) share third at 12 under.

World number seven Kim has set her sights on a Rio Olympic berth and the 23-year-old, who won three times in 2015, came out firing with a birdie and eagle to start her round.

Another eagle at the 15th put her firmly in the driving seat.

Lang, who got her only win on the LPGA Tour in 2012, said the course was ripe for making birdies.

“I am making more birdies and putts are going in the hole. It’s not rocket science,” said the world number 47, who has finished no higher than 17th this season.

“It’s an easy course where you have to make a lot of birdies so you have to stay in the present and be patient and you can make a ton of birdies.”

Overnight leader Lee Mi-hyang, who shot a 62 in the opening round, was 13 shots worse on Friday, carding a three-over-75 and dropping to seven under and a tie for 25th.

Joining her eight shots off the pace is world number one Lydia Ko.

