Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn birdied three of the last six holes to break clear of a tightly bunched leaderboard in Saturday's third round of the Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Two weeks after winning her first LPGA title at the Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic in Alabama, the 20-year-old Jutanugarn fired a flawless six-under-par 65 on the rain-softened River Course at Kingsmill Resort.
The fast-finishing Thai birdied the 13th, 14th and 17th to post a 10-under total of 203, ending the day a stroke in front of South Korean Chun In-gee (62), Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum (65) and second-round leader Ryu So-yeon of South Korea (69).
New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko was six strokes off the pace after carding a second successive 68.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.