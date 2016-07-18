Brilliant Bumrah secures India's thrilling win
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
Birdie opportunities littered the four-hole playoff to decide the aptly named Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, on Sunday before world number one Lydia Ko finally cashed one in to beat Ariya Jutanugarn and Lee Mi-rim at Highlands Meadows.
Ko, one of the game's best putters, poured in a seven-footer nearly identical to one she missed on the third extra trip to the par-five 18th, to win her fourth title of the year and 14th of the precocious 19-year-old's career.
All three players had mouthwatering chances to claim victory but grazed edges, misread lines or mis-hit their potential playoff-ending putts.
"The longer we were out here I think physically and mentally we were all getting a little tired," Ko said.
"But I said 'hey, the ball is big enough to fit in the hole'," joked the Korean-born New Zealander. "Like the last putt. I said, 'hey, deja vu. I just had it not long ago'."
Instead of an agonising miss, Ko rolled this attempt into the heart of the cup to end the tournament's longest playoff.
Ko, who stumbled on the back-nine after leading by as many as four strokes, shot a final-round two-under-par 69 and was joined at 14-under 270 by Thai Jutanugarn (68) and South Korean Lee (65), with her compatriot Kim Hyo-joo (73) one shot back.
"I think we all deserve to be holding the trophy, but I think I'm very fortunate to be the real one holding it," said Ko.
Ko, who saw the recent U.S. Women's Open slip away when she shot a final-round 75 as Brittany Lang went on to a playoff win over Anna Nordqvist, said she told herself to remain confident, "hopefully not like what happened a few weeks ago."
It paid off in the playoff, but the methodical Ko felt she was running out of time as the trio played 18 over and over.
"In my yardage book I just kept writing round four, and five, six, seven. I almost ran out of pages."
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Andrew Both)
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.