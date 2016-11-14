Park Sung-hyun of South Korea tees off on the ninth hole during fourth round of LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon, South Korea, in this file photo taken on September 16, 2016. To match Feature GOLF-LPGA/KOREA REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL World number 10 Park Sung-hyun, the leading money winner on this year's KLPGA Tour, is set to link up with Paula Creamer's caddie Colin Cann when the Korean switches to the U.S. LPGA Tour next season.

Cann, who has been on Creamer's bag since 2005, also worked with Annika Sorenstam for six years and forged a successful partnership with Korean trailblazer Pak Se-ri.

The 23-year-old Park amassed more than $1.1 million in prize money from Korea alone this season, finishing in the top 10 at three of the five women's global major championships, and is considered the brightest talent to emerge from Korea in years.

"Regarding reports of Colin Cann confirmed as Park's caddy, we are currently conducting contract negotiations," the Korean's agency Sema Sports, told Reuters by telephone on Monday, adding that the player will leave for the United States on Wednesday.

