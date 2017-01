Anna Nordqvist waves after completing regulation play in the final round of the women's 2016 U.S. Open golf tournament at CordeValle Golf Club. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Swede Anna Nordqvist and American Brittany Lang took the U.S. Women's Open into a three-hole aggregate playoff on Sunday in San Martin, California.

The duo ended the final round on six-under-par 282, Nordqvist firing a five-under 67 while Lang closed with a four-birdie 71 at CordeValle Golf Club in the third of the year's five major championships.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)