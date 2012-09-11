Shin Ji-yai of South Korea plays a shot on the fourth fairway during the third round of the HSBC Women's Champions golf tournament at Tanah Merah Country Club in Singapore February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

South Korea's Shin Ji-yai recorded a par on the ninth extra hole to outlast American Paula Creamer in the longest playoff in LPGA history at the delayed Kingsmill Championship on Monday.

Shin and Creamer were forced to return to the course after they had battled through eight playoff holes on Sunday before play was suspended due to darkness.

On resumption, it only took one hole for the 24-year-old Shin to clinch the tournament and register her first victory since 2010.

"I feel like I took a bit of a long time for the win but I'm really happy it's coming quick," former world number one Shin told reporters.

Both players finished their four rounds at 16-under-par to set up the marathon duel.

Creamer, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, three-putted the green of the final playoff hole to seal her fate.

"I thought I hit a great putt, the first one," Creamer said. "I felt good over the next one."

The LPGA players will now prepare for this week's Women's British Open at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien)