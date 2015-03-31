Mar 20, 2015; PHOENIX, AZ, USA; Karrie Webb tees off on the 10th during round two action of the JTBC Founders Cup at Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY

As the LPGA focus turns to the glut of youthful talent, two former number ones are showing that women's golf is not exclusively a preserve of the very young.

Karrie Webb and Yani Tseng have won 12 majors between them but are not prepared to rest on their laurels and might just make their presence felt at this week's ANA Inspiration in California, the first major of the year.

Webb has made the cut in all six starts this year, while Tseng tied for second at the Thailand Open in February.

Webb, 40, retains youthful enthusiasm that belies her age, motivated primarily by a desire to represent Australia at the 2016 Rio Olympic.

"If I didn't have that long‑term goal, I don't know if I'd be playing full time right now, so that's keeping me out here," seven-times major champion Webb told reporters recently.

Webb, who won twice last year to bring her career haul to 41, says she does not feel like an elder stateswoman, even if she is twice the age of many of her rivals.

While some players undertake punishing training regimens that seem to have little relevance to golf, Webb has focused on taking steps to ensure her longevity as a player.

"For me it's always been about flexibility and avoiding injury rather than being the strongest or the fittest out here," she said. "Some girls are bombing it past me now, but I don't feel like what I used to think 40 was.”

While Webb has maintained a high level of consistency throughout her two decades on tour, it's been a different story for Tseng.

She emerged from Taiwan to win 15 times between 2008 and 2012, a haul that included five majors. Nobody, man or woman, has won so many majors at such a young age.

Tseng, 26, has not won since. She admits she lost confidence but sounds like she is on the right path again.

"Last two years I don't really enjoy it as much, and I always tell people I'm happy, but actually, I'm not. In my mind I'm just really, really disappointed in what I do, very upset," said Tseng.

"But now I feel the confidence is coming from the inside ... so it feels very different. Now I feel I love golf so much even more than when I was a kid, so I want to play my best."

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)