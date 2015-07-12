LANCASTER, Pennsylvania Young South Korean Chun In-gee won the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club on Sunday for her first major championship title.

The 20-year-old Chun, a seven-times winner on the LPGA of Korea Tour, shot a brilliant four-under-par 66 in the final round to finish on eight-under 272 for a one-stroke victory over compatriot Amy Yang.

