Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
LANCASTER, Pennsylvania Young South Korean Chun In-gee won the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club on Sunday for her first major championship title.
The 20-year-old Chun, a seven-times winner on the LPGA of Korea Tour, shot a brilliant four-under-par 66 in the final round to finish on eight-under 272 for a one-stroke victory over compatriot Amy Yang.
(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry)
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.