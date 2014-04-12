AUGUSTA, Georgia A year after Adam Scott provided Australia with its first Masters champion, teenager Oliver Goss gave the country another success when he secured the silver cup as the low amateur.

On the eve of his 20th birthday, Goss upstaged some of the sport's biggest names to shoot a one-under-par 71 in Friday's second round to reach the halfway stage at a respectable three-over.

As the only non-professional to make the cut in the year's opening major, he is now assured of winning the silver trophy that is presented to the best-placed amateur.

"Twentieth birthday tomorrow and that's the last thing I'm thinking of," Goss told reporters.

"I'm just absolutely excited to be playing on the weekend."

Goss, who qualified for the Masters by placing runner-up at the 2013 U.S. Amateur championship, faced a nervous finish before he was assured of his place on the weekend at Augusta National.

After making a bogey at the 16th hole, the West Australian had to regain his composure and record pars at the last two holes then wait to see whether his score was good enough.

When second round pacesetter Bubba Watson bogeyed his final hole, Goss was at least assured of staying in the tournament because he was within 10 shots of the lead.

With the other amateurs in the field quickly falling by the wayside, the only one left with a chance of making the cut was Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick but he missed out by a stroke when his birdie attempt at the last slid past the hole.

"I was confident this morning after yesterday. Yesterday I was kind of getting my feet wet for tournament play. So I felt good coming into today," Goss said.

"It does make me feel like I do belong out here possibly in the future, which is great for the confidence."

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)