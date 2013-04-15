Adam Scott of Australia wears his green jacket after winning the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

AUGUSTA, Georgia Australia's long wait to win the Masters is finally over.

When Adam Scott won at rainy Augusta National on Sunday an entire nation rejoiced and breathed a collective sigh of relief.

For Scott, it was the ultimate redemption for a player who was first labelled an underachiever when he did not contend in any of golf's four majors and eventually a choker when he did but could not win.

But for Australia, it was a chance to celebrate some good news on the sporting scene after a miserable performance at last year's London Olympics and a run of losses against England in the Ashes cricket series.

For a country used to sporting success, the Masters had somehow managed to elude the country's best golfers for generations and had become an obsession.

When Cadel Evans won the Tour de France in 2011, the Masters was deemed the last frontier and the 'Holy Grail' of Australian sport.

Australians have won all of golf's other majors but the Masters had become a source of frustration after decades of agonising near-misses which started with Jim Ferrier, the 1947 PGA Championship winner who blew a three-shot lead with six holes to play at Augusta National in 1950.

Peter Thomson won the British Open five times in the 1950s and 1960s but his best result at the Masters was fifth place in 1957. Bruce Crampton finished runner-up in 1972 and so did Jack Newtown in 1980.

Then came Greg Norman, whose cruel close calls at Augusta became torturous viewing for Australians.

Norman finished runner-up in 1986, bogeying the last hole to miss out on a playoff with a 46-year-old Jack Nicklaus. A year later, he was beaten in a playoff by Larry Mize, who holed out from a bunker, but his darkest moment was yet to come.

In 1996, Norman led by six shots heading into the final round but crumbled to shoot a 78 and finish second again. Those near misses only spurred Australia's new generation of golfers to get their hands on the green jacket.

Scott, who was inspired by Norman and later became close friends with "The Shark," was deemed the leader of the new generation but struggled to make an impression at the majors.

His career seemed to be in freefall until two years ago when he almost won the Masters. But like his idol, he had to settle for second, tied with compatriot Jason Day at the 2011 Masters.

"We are a proud sporting country, and like to think we are the best at everything, like any proud sporting country," he told reporters on Sunday.

"Golf is a big sport at home. It may not be the biggest sport, but it's been a sport that's been followed with a long list of great players, and this was one thing in golf that we had not been able to achieve.

"It's amazing that it's my destiny to be the first Aussie to win, it's just incredible."

(Editing by Frank Pingue)