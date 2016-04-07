AUGUSTA, Georgia Latest news from the opening round of the 80th Masters golf tournament on Thursday (all times GMT):

1608 SPIETH TAKES LEAD AT THREE-UNDER

Defending champion Jordan Spieth sinks a four-foot birdie at the par-five eighth to take the sole lead at three-under, moments after Victor Dubuisson found Rae's Creek at the famous par-three 12th for double bogey and dropped off the leaderboard.

1420 FOWLER REBOUNDS FROM POOR START

American world number five Rickie Fowler rebounded from a double-bogey at the par-four first with birdies at the second and third to get back to level par in the opening round.

1402 SPIETH SCRAMBLES AN OPENING PAR

Reigning Masters champion Jordan Spieth did well to par the opening hole after he pushed his approach well right of the green, chipping up to two feet and sinking the putt.

1220 MASTERS DEBUTANT HERMAN STRIKES FIRST COMPETITIVE SHOT

American journeyman Jim Herman, a Masters debutant who earned the final spot in a field of 90 for this year's edition by winning the Houston Open on Sunday, struck the tournament's first competitive shot by teeing off at the opening hole.

1205 PLAYER OUTDRIVES NICKLAUS

South African Gary Player, at the age of 80, outdrove his longtime friend Jack Nicklaus, 76, by 15 yards as the two golfing greats launched the 80th Masters by hitting the ceremonial first shots at the par-four opening hole. A frail Arnold Palmer, 86, looked on.

(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Larry Fine)