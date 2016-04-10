Latest news from the third round of the 80th Masters golf tournament on Saturday (all times GMT):

0030 WINDS TO FINALLY ABATE FOR FINAL ROUND

After three days of strong winds, conditions are forecast to moderate significantly on Sunday, with a gentle breeze of no more than 10 mph (16 kph).

0025 SPIETH AND KAUFMAN TO START FINAL ROUND AT 2.45 pm ET

Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman will play in the final pairing, preceded 10 minutes earlier by Bernhard Langer and Hideki Matsuyama. Kevin Na will be the dew sweeper, getting Sunday action under way at 9.45 am ET in the company of a marker.

2325 SPIETH OPENS DOOR WITH CLOSING DOUBLE BOGEY

Just when Spieth looked like he would run away with the Masters, a funny thing happened on the way to the clubhouse. A bogey at 17 was followed by a double at the par-four 18th, where the defending champion pushed his drive into trees, punched out, hit a wedge to 50 feet and then three-putted to finish the day at three-under, one stroke ahead of fellow American Smylie Kaufman.

2210 LANGER NOT SURPRISED TO BE IN CONTENTION AT AGE 58

"It can happen in the game of golf. There's not many other sports where that can be the case," Germany's Bernhard Langer, a twice former Masters champion now aged 58, said after moving into contention by shooting a 70 for a one-under total of 215.

2141 SPIETH'S LEAD CUT TO ONE WITH DOUBLE-BOGEY ON 11

Jordan Spieth faltered as he started the notorious three-hole stretch of Amen Corner, missing a five-footer to three-putt the tricky par-four 11th, his lead cut to just one shot at three-under.

1957 BLUSTERY AUGUSTA BRUTAL FOR SCOTT

Australian Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, after struggling to a three-over 75 in the third round to finish 12 strokes off the early pace: "It's so brutally difficult out there, there's no birdie opportunities and it's just a scramble all day.

"The greens are so, so tough. They're so fast ... blustery conditions, it's just impossible to really control the ball."

1935 HORSCHEL MAKES BOGEY AFTER BALL BLOWS OFF GREEN

A bizarre bogey for Billy Horschel at the par-five 15th, where he was a victim of the wind. After reaching the green with his second shot, he marked and replaced his ball expecting no worse than a two-putt birdie. However, his ball rolled off the green and into the pond. Under the rules, he had to take a penalty stroke and drop his ball no closer to the hole.

1920 SPIETH EXTENDS LEAD WITH BIRDIE AT PAR-FIVE SECOND

Spieth, taking advantage of the easiest hole on the course, posted a two-putt birdie to improve to five-under, while Rory McIlroy parred after driving into a greenside bunker to remain at three-under.

1720 SCOTT HITS MONSTER DRIVE AT PAR-FOUR 11TH

The wind can hurt but also help. Adam Scott poked his tee shot 345 yards at the 11th, the longest drive recorded at the hole all week. Scott dropped one shot in 10 holes but at five-over has his work cut out to get near the leaders.

1650 ROCKY KISNER GETS LUCKY BOUNCE

Kevin Kisner's second shot at the par-five 13th struck a rock in a tributary of Rae's Creek and ricocheted 50 yards back towards him. That left him 70 yards from the hole and he used the lucky break to pitch on and two-putt for par.

1625 HOFFMAN HOLES BUNKER SHOT FOR PAR AT SEVENTH

There are many ways to make a par, and American Charley Hoffman took his own route to a four at the 434-yard seventh hole by holing a 10-yard bunker shot. He remains seven-over after dropping three shots.

The seventh hole is playing hardest on the course so far, with a scoring average of nearly 4.8 strokes. Among the first 14 players, there has been one birdie, four pars, six bogeys and three doubles.

1330 WATSON IS THAT YOU? BUBBA FIRST OFF IN ROUND THREE

Twice Masters champion Bubba Watson, the 57th and last man to make the midway cut, was first off on another blustery day at Augusta National, playing in the company of a non-competing marker.

In the past, Augusta National club member Jeff Knox has had the game to keep pace with the best players when he has performed that duty, beating Rory McIlroy by one shot during the 2014 Masters when they were partnered together.

1305 POSSIBLE WEATHER ADVANTAGE FOR LEAD PAIRING

Masters leader Jordan Spieth and world number three Rory McIlroy could have an advantage when they tee off in the final pairing of the third round at 2:50 p.m. (1850 GMT), as the heavy winds forecast for Saturday are expected to subside by that point. Strong gusts of up to 30 mph (48 kph) have been predicted at Augusta National between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

(Compiled by Steve Keating/Andrew Both; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes/Larry Fine)